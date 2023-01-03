HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Shares Down 1.9%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $41.20. 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

