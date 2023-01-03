Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Trading Up 1.1%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.40 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.86). Approximately 453,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 369,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.20 ($0.85).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a market capitalization of £129.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.05.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

