Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Boosted by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

