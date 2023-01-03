Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $119.87 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.07 or 0.00054205 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $119.87 million and $3.76 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00240725 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002635 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,216,644 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.