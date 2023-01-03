Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 100 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 370.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.64.

NYSE:CI traded down $12.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.25. The company had a trading volume of 72,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,933. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.29. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

