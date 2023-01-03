Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 570 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

