Horizons Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.27. 1,415,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,439,932. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

