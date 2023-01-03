Horizons Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 117,054 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. 2,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,358. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55.

