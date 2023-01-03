Horizons Wealth Management Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Horizons Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,323,000 after buying an additional 557,274 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

