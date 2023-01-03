Horizons Wealth Management Has $770,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.45. 306,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

