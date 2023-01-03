Horizons Wealth Management Invests $477,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Horizons Wealth Management owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,968. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96.

