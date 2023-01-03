Humanscape (HUM) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.62 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

