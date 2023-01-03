Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.34 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Humanscape has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00465684 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.87 or 0.02231122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29799007 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

