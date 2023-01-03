HUNT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $693,430.34 (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. HUNT has a market capitalization of $43.77 million and $693,430.34 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00464073 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.02226270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.73 or 0.29695908 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

