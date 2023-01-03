HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 7.3%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 19,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,719,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HUYA shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Up 10.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.