Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Up 15.6% in December

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

HYPR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,438. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 1,479.40%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyperfine will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyperfine news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 47,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $33,845.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 656,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,674.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,694.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,727.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 47,007 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $33,845.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,492 shares in the company, valued at $472,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 86,495 shares of company stock worth $69,289 and sold 5,161 shares worth $90,738. Insiders own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 61,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

