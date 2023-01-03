Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Update

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hywin Price Performance

HYW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.68. 358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. Hywin has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Get Hywin alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hywin

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hywin stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hywin worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.