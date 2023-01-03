i3 Energy Plc (I3E) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.17 on January 27th

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

i3 Energy Stock Performance

Shares of I3E opened at GBX 24.30 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.83 million and a P/E ratio of 493.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.78. i3 Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 12.38 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.39).

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Energy

In other news, insider Majid Shafiq purchased 206,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.16) per share, with a total value of £4,999,889.40 ($6,023,963.13).

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

