ICON (ICX) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. ICON has a market capitalization of $140.78 million and $2.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 943,076,242 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 943,022,019.0014364 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.1469404 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,799,563.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.