IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.75.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $228.33 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

