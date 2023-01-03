Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 661,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 612,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,650,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.