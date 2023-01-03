Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Independent Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Independent Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 54.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 661,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 612,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,650,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independent Bank (INDB)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.