Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inpixon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inpixon during the first quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inpixon by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inpixon by 100.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 309,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Inpixon Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:INPX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 6,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,055. Inpixon has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

