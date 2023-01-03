Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Acquires 8,500 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Director Charles Pellerin purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,319,165.50.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE CFW traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.95. 9,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,245. The firm has a market capitalization of C$478.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.63. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$7.90.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$438.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFW shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.50.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.