Insider Buying: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Acquires 280 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.02.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 157.4% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.