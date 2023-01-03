Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,420 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $18,004.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,468,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,683,058.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $65,188.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $15,224.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $29,442.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $12,222.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $35,344.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 96,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,063. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

