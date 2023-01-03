InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Down 4.4 %
NYSE NSPR opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.
InspireMD Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.