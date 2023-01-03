International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.24. 52,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,508. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

