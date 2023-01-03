Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,613,600 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 89,714,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,378.0 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IITSF remained flat at $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

