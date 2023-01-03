Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. 5,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,996. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 158.39%. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.