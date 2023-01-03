Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 674,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

IPI traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 201,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,069. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $379.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.95. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $121.72.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.58). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 85.23%. The firm had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.