Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,804 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.52. 16,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,369. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $647.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

