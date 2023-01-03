Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

INUV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,906. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 740.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 179,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

