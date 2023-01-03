Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $24.68 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,462. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.