Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $710,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 319,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,580,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

