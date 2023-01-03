Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 3rd (1COV, ADMA, ADS, AEO, AIR, ALLY, AMC, AMGN, AMRS, ASND)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 3rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($46.81) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €85.00 ($90.43) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €155.00 ($164.89) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €135.00 ($143.62) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $7.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $285.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $177.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.75 ($9.31) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $121.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $250.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €72.00 ($76.60) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $94.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $61.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $212.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $352.00 to $345.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($26.60) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $290.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $64.00.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $68.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $215.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $89.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €22.00 ($23.40) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $260.00 to $285.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.50 to $7.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €112.00 ($119.15) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $275.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $270.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $243.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($39.36) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $115.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $26.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $111.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $395.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $25.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €12.00 ($12.77) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €11.00 ($11.70) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $108.00 to $120.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($276.60) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was given a $66.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $132.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.00 ($3.19) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $250.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $168.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $222.00 to $218.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$31.25 to C$33.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$74.75.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €118.00 ($125.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $125.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $38.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $411.00 to $308.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $270.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $265.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $140.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $60.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $505.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $348.00 to $299.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $250.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $205.00 to $122.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $186.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $75.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $168.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $39.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $129.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

