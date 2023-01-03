Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 3rd (1COV, ADMA, ADS, AEO, AIR, ALLY, AMC, AMGN, AMRS, ASND)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 3rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($46.81) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS)

was given a €85.00 ($90.43) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €155.00 ($164.89) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €135.00 ($143.62) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $7.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $285.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $177.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.75 ($9.31) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $121.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $250.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €72.00 ($76.60) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $94.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $61.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $212.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $352.00 to $345.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($26.60) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $290.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $64.00.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $68.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $215.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $89.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €22.00 ($23.40) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $260.00 to $285.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.50 to $7.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €112.00 ($119.15) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $275.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $270.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $243.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($39.36) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $115.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $26.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $111.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $395.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $25.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €12.00 ($12.77) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €11.00 ($11.70) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $108.00 to $120.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($276.60) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was given a $66.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $132.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.00 ($3.19) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $250.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $168.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $222.00 to $218.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$31.25 to C$33.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$74.75.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €118.00 ($125.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $125.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $38.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $411.00 to $308.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $270.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $265.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $140.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $60.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $505.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $348.00 to $299.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $250.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $205.00 to $122.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $186.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $75.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $168.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $39.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $129.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

