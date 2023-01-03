iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Holdings Raised by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 608.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned 1.14% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMDY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.