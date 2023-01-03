iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMFGet Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,328. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

