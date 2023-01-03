iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.62.

