iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,593,000 after buying an additional 754,159 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,652,000 after buying an additional 444,913 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,035,000 after buying an additional 103,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,979,000 after buying an additional 597,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.