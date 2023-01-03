iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 18.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,462. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

