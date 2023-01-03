iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Reduced by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. 101,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,462. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.