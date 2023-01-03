iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lowered by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.79. 855,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,310,190. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

