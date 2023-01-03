iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.02. 26,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

