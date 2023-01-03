iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.06. 57,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.