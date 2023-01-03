iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 207,004 shares.The stock last traded at $108.14 and had previously closed at $108.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.