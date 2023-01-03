iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 207,004 shares.The stock last traded at $108.14 and had previously closed at $108.07.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.