iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.75. 120,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,995. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

