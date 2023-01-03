ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.50. 12,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. ITOCHU has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $69.62.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.