Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in December

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JGGC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

