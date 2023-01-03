Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Chesapeake Energy worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

