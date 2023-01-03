Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $230.77 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 863,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,774,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco QQQ Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

